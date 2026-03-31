Closing arguments begin in trial of man accused of killing NYPD officer Jonathan Diller

The Brief Closing arguments are set to begin in the trial of Guy Rivera, accused of fatally shooting NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller in 2024. Prosecutors say Rivera intentionally shot Diller during a traffic stop; the defense argues the gun discharged unintentionally. Rivera faces life in prison without parole if convicted, with jury deliberations expected to follow closing arguments.



Closing arguments are set to begin Tuesday in the murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller during a traffic stop in Queens.

What we know:

Prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases Friday in Queens Criminal Court in Kew Gardens. The defendant, 36-year-old Guy Rivera, will not testify in his own defense.

The trial, which began March 10, has included emotional testimony and graphic video evidence, including body camera footage capturing Diller’s final moments.

What happened to Officer Jonathan Diller?

Authorities say Diller and his partner stopped a vehicle that was illegally parked outside a cell phone store in Far Rockaway in March 2024. Investigators said the officers suspected the two men inside were planning a robbery.

Prosecutors allege Rivera, who was seated in the front passenger seat, shot Diller as officers ordered him out of the vehicle. Body camera footage shown in court depicted officers and emergency responders rushing the wounded officer to an ambulance.

Diller later died from his injuries.

Jonathan Diller and his one-year-old son

Jurors also heard testimony from Diller’s widow, Stephanie Diller, who is now raising the couple’s young son, as well as from his partner, Detective Vikash Kedna.

Rivera was shot twice during the encounter. He faces charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Defense says shooting was ‘unintentional’

The other side:

Defense attorneys have argued the shooting was unintentional, asking the judge to consider criminally negligent homicide as a lesser charge. Prosecutors contend there is no evidence to support that claim.

Rivera has 21 prior arrests and has previously served time for robbery, assault and weapons possession.

What's next:

The jury is expected to begin deliberations after closing arguments conclude.