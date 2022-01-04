Climate change could bring more hurricanes to New York

article

A new study claims that hurricanes could become more common in mid-latitude regions, like New York City.

The study's authors said hurricanes and typhoons could migrate northward and southward as the planet warms. That means other major cities like Boston, Beijing, and Tokyo could also see more storms.

The Yale-led study cited hurricane Henri's Connecticut landfall as a harbinger of such storms. The storm crawled over the Northeast last August and unleashed downpours over a region already saturated by heavy rain and wind that knocked out power to over 100,000 homes and swamped roads, closed bridges, and left people stranded in their vehicles.

"This represents an important, under-estimated risk of climate change," author Joshua Studholme, a physicist in Yale’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences said in a news release.

The study's authors said that much remains unclear about how sensitive storms are to the planet’s average temperature.

The study drew its conclusions by examining connections between hurricane physics on scales too small to be represented in current climate models and the better-simulated dynamics of Earth’s jet streams and north-south air circulation.