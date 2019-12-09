Cleanup of sewage in Queens homes continues slowly

Dozens of homeowners in Queens still have wastewater flooding their basements from a massive pipe backup over the Thanksgiving weekend. They're worried they'll be on the hook for the damage.

City contractors continued to actively clean what remains of the raw sewage that flooded the homes in South Ozone Park. Emergency management officials told FOX 5 NY on Monday that 41 of the 122 affected households have been cleaned.

Residents pleaded with the city in a community meeting Sunday and asked for money now to repair the damages. But they're being told to wait. Some told FOX 5 NY that they're being told to save receipts and file claims. In the meantime, they're trying to figure out what to eat, where to sleep, where to shower.

DEP officials said that crews still haven't reached the blocked pipe. They said that until they find out the cause, no money can be distributed to anyone.