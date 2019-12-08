Slow recovery continues for victims of Queens sewage spill

One week after the sewage spill in Ozone Park that left over 100 homes with basements flooded with human waste, officials say they still have no answers on what caused the blockage or when people may be reimbursed for damage.

At a meeting, city officials said residents will very likely be able to reimburse residents for the damage, but not until they know who is at fault for the damage.

To deal with the damaged homes, the city has hired contractors that so far have managed to clean 20 of the 121 affected households.

Some residents affected by the spill say they think that the city would be taking the issue much more seriously if it had not affected a predominantly black neighborhood.