HOV 'Clean Pass' ends after Trump kills NY program

The Brief Single-occupant drivers using electric vehicles will not be able to use the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway starting Oct. 1, even if they have a clean pass sticker. Nearly 50,000 New Yorkers have been issued a clean pass sticker by the DMV, reports FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg. Officials say close to 200,000 cars use the Long Island Expressway every day.



Not-so-clean end to Clean Pass program

What we know:

New York's Clean Pass Program allows single-occupant drivers with either a plug-in electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle to drive in the HOV lane on the Long Island Expressway, so long as they apply for a clean pass sticker.

Nearly 50,000 New Yorkers have been issued a clean pass sticker by the DMV, reports FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

However, Congress and the President chose not to reauthorize the program earlier this year.

Starting Wednesday, vehicles currently participating in the program will no longer be allowed to use the HOV lane "without meeting HOV occupancy requirements."

Officials say close to 200,000 cars use the Long Island Expressway every day.