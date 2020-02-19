Clean alternatives to dangerous beauty products

There's a trend emerging in the beauty industry to move toward clean products-- those free of dangerous ingredients like asbestos and formaldehyde.

Lifestyle expert Diana Wright says there are only 38 ingredients banned from beauty products in the United States, compared to 1,300 in the European Union. With little regulation of the industry, it's up to the consumer to look for items that aren't likely to cause ill side effects.

Wright shared some of her favorite clean products with Good Day New York.

Sky Organics Rosewater Facial Mist, $15

Derma E Vitamin C Renewing Moisturizer, $23

Pacifica Cosmic Hemp Balancing Face Wash, $10

W3ll People Expressionist Pro Mascara, $20

Honest Beauty Invisible Blurring Loose Powder, $20

Pacific Shaving Company Caffeinated Shaving Cream, $11

Zandra Hand+Body Lotion , $18

Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Nail Polish, $9

Svasthya Body & Mind Organic Coffee Sugar Scrub, $14

Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Water and Mimosa Flower Bath Bomb, $7

Ethique Eco-Friendly Hair Sampler, 5 Piece Variety Pack Beauty Bar Set , $16

Pulleez Sliding Ponytail Holder, Silver Knot Charms, $13

St. Tropica Hot Oil Hair Mask with Biotin & Superfoods, Vegan, $16