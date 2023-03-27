100 stolen guns, 200 mags seized from NJ storage unit; woman arrested

"The potential for these stolen guns to have fallen into the wrong hands was tremendous." — Director Pearl Minato, Division of Criminal Justice

A woman is under arrest after 100 stolen guns and 200 large capacity ammunition magazines were seized from a North Bergen storage unit in "one of the largest weapons seizures in New Jersey in recent years," authorities announced.

What we know about the arrest

Claudine Kammo, 43, of Union City, faces multiple charges, including unlawful possession of the firearms. According to authorities, Kammo had access to and control of the storage unit where the contraband was found.

The items were stolen in transit between a Vermont firearms importer and a Louisiana weapons wholesaler last week, authorities said.

"Each of the handguns seized was accompanied by two large capacity magazines, which are illegal to possess in both states," said Attorney General Platkin.

How the investigation began

The investigation began March 16 when NYPD Intelligence detectives contacted New Jersey State Police detectives with information about a shipment of ammunition and guns believed to have been stolen during transfer from a tractor-trailer to rail car in Hudson County.

Detectives determined the stolen weapons were being kept in the storage facility located on Tonnelle Avenue.

"Our city and region are safer today because of the collaborative effort and exceptional dedication of everyone involved in this investigation." — New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell

"There is little doubt that the 100 guns seized in this investigation would be used for violence and intimidation, and they have no place in communities on either side of the Hudson River," said Col Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

Guns and ammunition seized

A search warrant was executed the next day at the storage unit, where authorities recovered brand new 97 Canik TP9 Elite SC 9 mm semi-automatic handguns and 194 LCMs packed in their shipping boxes and loaded in cardboard crates.

"The potential for these stolen guns to have fallen into the wrong hands was tremendous and I thank the New Jersey State Police and New York Police Department detectives who worked quickly to prevent that from happening," said Director Pearl Minato, of the Division of Criminal Justice.

The remaining handguns and LCMs from the stolen cargo were seized separately by detectives.