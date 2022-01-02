Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working on January 4

article

The old BlackBerry phone you may have socked away in a drawer and forgotten will soon be of no use to you.

Beginning on January 4, BlackBerry will stop running support for classic devices like the BlackBerry 7.1 or earlier, BlackBerry 10, or its tablet operating system BlackBerry PlayBook.

"On January 4, 2022, devices running on these service offerings through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality," BlackBerry said in a statement. "We have chosen to extend our service until then as an expression of thanks to our loyal partners and customers."

BlackBerry devices running Android will continue to work as normal.

The company originally announced the change in September 2020. It said it wants to focus on providing security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world under the name BlackBerry Limited.

The last version of the BlackBerry operating system was launched eight years ago.

