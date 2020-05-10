Citywide alert issued after 38 cases of rare syndrome that affects children

New York City is sending out a health alert to the parents of more than a million children due to a rare COVID-19 related syndrome that has become deadly in the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says there are 38 known cases in the city of the multi-system inflammatory syndrome and nine more possible cases are pending.

One of the cases has been fatal in the city. There are three known fatalities in the state.

Symptoms include fever, rash, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

The city's health department has started testing children who have been known to have it to see if they have antibodies.

"We keep learning every day," Mayor de Blasio said at a Sunday morning news conference. "We hope that by learning every day we're going to find solutions."

At least 73 children in New York have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease. Most of them are toddlers and elementary-age children.

On Saturday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the children had tested positive for COVID-19 or the antibodies but did not show the common symptoms of the virus when they were hospitalized.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“This is the last thing that we need at this time, with all that is going on, with all the anxiety we have, now for parents to have to worry about whether or not their youngster was infected,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

Children elsewhere in the U.S. have also been hospitalized with the condition, which was also seen in Europe.

At least 3,000 U.S. children are diagnosed with Kawasaki disease each year. It is most common in children younger than 6 and in boys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.