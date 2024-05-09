City officials question NYPD over social media posts at hearing

The City Council held a hearing on Thursday questioning the NYPD over their social media posts.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams wasted no time firing questions at NYPD top brass and the head of legal about a post on X by Chief of Patrol John Chell.

Speaker Adams asked Michael Gerber, Deputy Commissioner of Legal Matters for the NYPD: "Did you instruct the Chief to delete the post?"

Gerber said: "Speaker Adams, this is exactly what DOI is looking at."

Speaker Adams responded by asking, "Commissioner did you instruct the Chief to delete the post? I asked the Commissioner a question."

Chief Chell's post reacted to a post from Queens City Council Member Tiffany Caban calling the NYPD's raid on Columbia University "a colossal disgrace and a horrifying affront to democracy".

"I started to read this garbage and quickly realized this is coming from a person who hates our city," Chief Chell responded on X. "Remember everyone, if you want change, seek the change you want by getting involved. Then you know what to do..."

"That seems to be conveying a political message and potentially even worse a message that could be misinterpreted and lead to threats," Speaker Adams said.

Chief Chell is accused of violating city law by using city resources, an official NYPD X account, for political purposes to suggest voters vote Caban out of office.

The city's Department of Investigation, known as DOI, is investigating.

Speaker Adams asked: "Do you feel that post was appropriate?"

Gerber said: "Again, we're going to allow the DOI investigation to play out. I think that is critical."

Adams asked: "Do YOU feel, Commissioner, do you feel that post was appropriate?"

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said: "As you know, it's an active investigation."

Chief Chell was scheduled to appear at this NYPD budget hearing but did not attend.

The New York Civil Liberties Union weighed in on the controversy.

"The NYPD has the responsibility to enforce the law not to take sides in political disagreements," Donna Lieberman, Executive Director of New York Liberties Union said.

Governor Hochul was asked about the issue today by journalists, and she is not getting involved.

"This is a local policing issue for the Mayor of New York," Hochul said.