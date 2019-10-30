City Council passes $1.7B plan to revamp NYC’s streets

A new $1.7B plan passed by the New York City Council will aim to make it so traffic, bicyclists and pedestrians can share the road safely.

So far this year, 25 cyclists have been killed on the streets of New York City, however City Council Speaker Corey Johnson says that the number of pedestrians who have been killed in accidents is often overlooked.

“We have a record number of pedestrians that have been killed this year,” Johnson said. “Pedestrian fatalities are up almost thirty percent.”

The plan will add 250 miles of protected bike paths, 150 miles of protected bus lanes and one million square feet of pedestrian space.

The first phase will not begin until 2021.