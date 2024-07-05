NYC Citi Bike prices increase July 10: Here's what it'll cost you

Much like everything else in NYC, Citi Bike prices are set to increase this month.

The company says that "higher than anticipated battery swapping, insurance, and vehicle expenses," have made operations more costly than expected.

Citi says that they've partnered with Con Edison and the Department of Transportation to add more pilot charging stations.

Citi bikes in Greenwich Village. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

They say a network of charging stations will reduce the need for van-based battery swapping.

"We'll continue to invest in more manual battery swapping to ensure you can find an e-bike that’s charged and available for use," Citi said in a statement.

The increase will affect e-bike per-minute pricing directly. The rate hike is expected to go into effect July 10.

Here's what it will cost:

Member Pricing Changes

No change in the Annual Membership price

E-bike fees will increase to $0.24 per minute.

Overage fees (classic and e-bike) will increase to $0.24 per minute.

The cap for e-bike rides 45 minutes or less that enter or exit Manhattan will increase to $4.80 (all other e-bike rides are $0.24 per minute and uncapped).

Reduced Fare Bike Share Members

No change in the monthly membership price

E-bike fees will increase to $0.12 per minute.

Overage fees (classic and e-bike) will increase to $0.24 per minute.

The cap for e-bike rides 45 minutes or less that enter or exit Manhattan will increase to $4.80 (all other e-bike rides are $0.12 per minute and uncapped).

Lyft Pink All Access

E-bike fees will increase to $0.24 per minute.

Overage fees (classic and e-bike) will increase to $0.24 per minute.

The cap for e-bike rides of 45 minutes or less that enter or exit Manhattan will increase to $4.80 (all other e-bike rides are $0.24 per minute and uncapped).

Non-member Single Ride

No change in the Single Ride Pass price.

E-bike fees will increase to $0.36 per minute.

Overage fees (classic and e-bike) will increase to $0.36 per minute.

Non-member Day Pass

No change in the Day Pass price.

No change in Day Pass overage fees.

E-bike fees will increase to $0.36 per minute.

The price increase only affects rides in New York City.