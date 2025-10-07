Ciattarelli picks up key endorsements in NJ governor's race

The Brief North Bergen Commissioner Allen Pascual and West New York Commissioner Marcos Arroyo endorsed Jack Ciattarelli over the weekend. Former West New York Mayor Sal Vega, a Democrat, and former West New York Commissioner, Alberto Rodriguez, have endorsed Ciattarelli, as well. These endorsements are significant as Hudson County, where all of these men serve or have served, is typically considered one of the most Democratic counties in the state of New Jersey.



New Jersey's Republican gubernatorial nominee, Jack Ciattarelli, picked up two key endorsements over the weekend: North Bergen Commissioner Allen Pascual and West New York Commissioner Marcos Arroyo, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Former West New York Mayor Sal Vega, a Democrat, and former West New York Commissioner, Alberto Rodriguez, have endorsed Ciattarelli, as well. Plus, according to the NJ Globe, North Bergen Commissioner Anthony Vainieri Jr. is soon expected to endorse the Republican over Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill.

Ciattarelli: ‘[C]hange is coming’

What they're saying:

"When Democrats in Hudson County are standing with us, you know change is coming," Ciattarelli wrote on X following their endorsements. "This isn’t about party lines — it’s about fixing New Jersey, and I’m the only candidate with a plan to get it done."

Big picture view:

These endorsements are significant as Hudson County, where all of these men serve or have served, is typically considered one of the most Democratic counties in the state of New Jersey. In 2021, Hudson County overwhelmingly voted for current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, for example.

What's next:

According to the latest polling from RealClearPolitics, Sherill has a 3.3% edge over Ciattarelli heading into November's election.