Where's Chuck? Staten Island Zoo hosts public Groundhog Day ceremony for the first time in years

Charles G. Hogg the whistle pig will finally emerge from the Staten Island Zoo basement (where he resides) to make his live predictions for spring.

The Staten Island Zoo announced the revival ceremony ahead of Groundhog Day Friday.

Chuck will be primed and prepped for his first live appearance at the zoo since 2019.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 02: Staten Island Chuck, a groundhog who, according to tradition, looks for his shadow to predict whether or not the region will experience six more weeks of winter or the coming of spring. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images Expand

Arguably the best-known meteorologist in the state, Chuck has one of the strongest prediction records ever (21 out of 27).

Chuck has been known to be a little grumpy and problematic, even biting mayors, as he did with Mayor Bloomberg back in 2009.

He was secretly replaced by his granddaughter Charlotte when Bill de Blasio dropped the groundpig in 2014.

Chuck might not be as famous as his rival from Pennsylvania, but his predictions are more accurate than Phil’s and a lot more optimistic.

NEW YORK, NY - 2015: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at a Groundhogs Day event after viewing Staten Island Chuck. The annual event caused controversy last year after Mayor de Blasio was handed the groundhog and dropped him and the animal di Expand

How does Chuck predict the weather?

Chuck's Groundhog day prediction works the same way as most rodent meteorologist forecasts do.

He follows the weather for two months after the previous Groundhog Day to track how many atypical days (temperatures above 40 degrees) there are.

If the groundhog sees his shadow on Groundhog Day that means we’re in for another six weeks of winter--if not, that means an early spring is on the way.

Staten Island Chuck Groundhog Day prediction

Chuck will make his prediction on Groundhog Day Friday.

The ceremony starts at 7 a.m and the gates open at 6:30 a.m.

Tickets are $10.

If you can't make the event in person, the zoo will be livestreaming on their Facebook page.