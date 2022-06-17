Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller go at it in Spiderhead

Starting Friday, you can see Chris Hemsworth, not as a hero but as a villain, in ‘Spiderhead' alongside Miles Teller.

The movie is based on a short story Escape from Spider Head published in the New Yorker in 2010.

Hemsworth's character runs the Spiderhead facility where convicts are offered a chance at a more comfortable sentence in exchange for volunteering for medical experiments.

Starring alongside Hemsworth as one of the inmates is Miles Teller who is hot off Top Gun: Maverick with his viral mustache and shirtless scenes.

The two stars unite in this psychological Sci-Fi thriller.

Throughout the movie, Hemsworth's character rails into Teller. They continuously go head-to-head.

"I was like enjoy this one pal because if we do another one these roles are going to be reversed a little bit," said Teller.