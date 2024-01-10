Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM EST, Sussex County, Warren County
12
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:29 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:25 AM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM EST, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County

Chris Christie dropping out of presidential race, sources say

By Jill Colvin and Steve Peoples
Published 
2024 Election
Associated Press

Chris Christie launches presidential campaign

FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley has the story.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is planning to announce he's dropping his Republican presidential bid at his New Hampshire town hall on Wednesday night.

That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the former New Jersey governor’s plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to disclose private discussions.

Christie has been under intense pressure to exit the Republican presidential primary race as critics of Donald Trump work to unify behind a viable alternative to the former president.

Christie is scheduled to host a town hall meeting in Windham at 5 p.m., hours before two of his rivals, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, meet for the fifth GOP presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle. It is the only debate that Christie did not qualify for.