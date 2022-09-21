Chipotle to pay NJ $7.75M for child labor law violations

article

Chipotle has agreed to pay New Jersey $7.75M for allegedly violating the state's labor laws that protect minors.

In the settlement, which was announced on Tuesday, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development alleges that Chipotle violated prohibitions on work between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., working more than 8 hours a day, working more than 40 hours a week, and working for more than six consecutive days for employees who are under the age of 18.

The company also allegedly failed to provide meal breaks of at least 30 minutes after five hours worked for minor employees, and failed to keep an employment certificate for all employed minors.

"After-school and summer employment can be of tremendous value to both the young worker and the employer, but these jobs cannot come at the expense of treating employees fairly." — Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo

In total, the Department of Labor and Workforce Development found over 30,000 alleged violations of the state's child labor laws.

RELATED: Chipotle offering $1M worth of free burritos to teachers

As a result of the settlement, Chipotle will require managers to be trained on the state's child labor laws, will name a child labor compliance official, and will audit its own practices.

"This record settlement represents a significant public-private partnership aimed at protecting minors from workplace abuses," said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo in a statement. "After-school and summer employment can be of tremendous value to both the young worker and the employer, but these jobs cannot come at the expense of treating employees fairly."

All the penalties the state received will go to the DOL's Child Labor Law Enforcement Trust Fund.

Last month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that Chipotle will pay $20 million dollars to current and former workers in their New York City restaurants for violating city labor laws.