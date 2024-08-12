Chinx murder suspect awaits sentence for Queens drive-by shooting

Quincy Homere, who pled guilty to the 2015 Queens murder of rapper Chinx (Lionel Pickens Jr.), is expected to be sentenced in a Queens court on Monday.

According to sources close to the investigation, the alleged shooter – also known as "Q" or "Qwality" – was envious of Chinx.

Pickens' widow, Janelli Caceres, spoke with FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers last month in an exclusive interview.

"It was pretty emotional. I literally cried the whole time sitting there, actually staring at him, because there's so many different thoughts and words are running through your head, and you know you have to keep your composure," Caceres told Evers.

Rapper Lionel "Chinx Drugz" Pickens performs at the Fader Fort at SXSW in Austin, Texas on March 16, 2013. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

The mother of three has been working with NYPD detectives for years to help them find the suspected killers.

Pickens says that she's grateful to the NYPD, the Queens DA and friends and fans for keeping his memory and his music legacy alive.

"A lot of sadness, a lot of hurt, a lot of anger. The DA sat with me most of the time until it was time for him to present, but I was there by myself, so it was a lot," Caceres said.

What happened to Chinx the rapper?

Lionel Pickens Jr. was murdered behind the wheel of his luxury car in Queens after performing at a Brooklyn nightclub in May 2015.

He was signed to French Montana's record label and had a hit record in rotation on hip hop radio mainstay HOT 97.

While rapping, he was also a family man, raising 2 girls and a boy with his wife, Janelli Caceres-Pickens. His career was going so well at the time they had begun looking at houses to buy for their family.

"We definitely believe it should have been at least a murder two charge, but unfortunately, with the odds that were against us, and the laws of the state of New York, it made it very hard to pursue that," Caceres said.