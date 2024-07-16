Chinx murder: Suspect pleads guilty to Queens drive-by shooting of rapper

A suspect in the 2015 Queens murder of rapper Chinx, whose real name was Lionel Pickens Jr., has pleaded guilty, according to FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers.

Quincy Homere, 32, one of two defendants in the case, could face up to 23 years behind bars for the drive-by shooting.

Quincy Homere, 32, also known as "Q" or "Qwality."

According to sources close to the investigation, the alleged shooter -- also known as "Q" or "Qwality" – was envious of Chinx.

Pickens' widow, Janelli Caceres, will speak with FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers in an exclusive interview on the 5 O’clock News. Stream live here.

The mother of 3 has been working with NYPD detectives for years to help them find the suspected killers.

Pickens says that she is grateful to the NYPD, the Queens DA and friends and fans for keeping his memory and his music legacy alive.

What happened to Chinx the rapper?

Lionel Pickens Jr. was murdered behind the wheel of his luxury car in Queens after performing at a Brooklyn nightclub in May 2015.

He was signed to French Montana's record label and had a hit record in rotation on hip hop radio mainstay HOT 97.

While rapping, he was also a family man, raising 2 girls and a boy with his wife, Janelli Caceres-Pickens. His career was going so well at the time they had begun looking at houses to buy for their family.

Rappers Karim "French Montana" Kharbouch and Lionel "Chinx Drugz" Pickens at the Fader Fort at SXSW in Austin, Texas on March 16, 2013. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

In 2017, the Queens District Attorney identified Jamar Hill, 26, of Valley Stream, and Homere, of Baldwin, as suspects in the case.

Both Hill and Homere pleaded not guilty at the time.

The two defendants were arraigned on a five-count indictment charging them with one count each of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The casket or rapper Chinx is seen during his funeral at Greater Allen A.M.E church May 26, 2015 in New York. Lionel Pickens, a.k.a. Chinx was killed May 17 in a drive-by shooting in Queens. AFP PHOTO/DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/A Expand

The alleged shooters "hunted down Chinx like an animal" because of a dispute they had over a phone on Rikers Island, according to court documents.