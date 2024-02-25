Chinatown hosts 2024 NYC Lunar New Year Parade

article

Chinatown hosted this year's annual Lunar New Year Parade and Festival, the culmination of festivities that began on February 10.

This year is the Year of the Dragon, one of the animals that appears in the Chinese zodiac related to the Chinese calendar.

According to beliefs, babies born during the year of the Dragon are destined for success, as the Dragon is seen as the most powerful animal in the zodiac and one that ushers in luck and prosperity.

This year's parade stepped off at Mott Street and Canal Street, before winding its way along East Broadway and Forsyth Street and ending next to Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Revelers take part during the Chinese New Year "The Dragon" parade in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Families, some of whom spent two weeks observing the holiday, along with tourists and transplants all lined the parade route for the celebration.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated in several regions and countries with large Chinese populations, including Singapore, Indonesia, the Phillippines, Thailand, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and South Africa.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of the Chinatown parade.

2024 is the year of the wood dragon

Every Lunar New Year holds a special meaning based on an animal from the Chinese zodiac and an accompanying element (wood, fire, earth, water, metal).

The Chinese zodiac consists of 12 different animals, which include the rat, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, ox, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog, and pig.

This year, 2024, is the year of the wood dragon.

Wood dragon meaning

The year of the wood dragon is believed to bring good luck, especially for those looking to focus more on their careers.

Wood dragons are intelligent, and attractive and are universally liked, according to Chinesenewyear.net.

They usually have a good sense of timing and strike success fairly easily.

Lunar New Year traditions

Nearly two billion people around the globe celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as Chunjie – the "Lunar New Year" or "Spring Festival" when translated to English.

In China, many families deep clean their homes the day before Lunar New Year begins.

This is usually done to rid homes of bad luck.

Food, trinkets and paper offerings are also extended to ancestors or deities, including whole chickens, fruit, tea, sculptures, incense and candles.

Other celebration rituals include hanging lucky scroll messages, setting off firecrackers or fireworks, eating long noodles and dumplings with symbolic meanings and exchanging cash gifts.