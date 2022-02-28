Child with autism missing on Long Island

article

Police are asking for help in locating a missing teenager who has autism.

17-year-old Rakeim Wrighton is missing from Inwood in Nassau County. Authorities worry that he may be in imminent danger due to his medical condition.

He is 5'3" tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red, white, and blue colored jacket, light blue jeans, and black sneakers. He walks with a pronounced limp.

He was last seen around 9 a.m. on Bayview Avenue in Inwood. They say he could have been traveling to Crown Heights in Brooklyn by train.

If you see him, please call Nassau County Police Department at (516) 572-7347, or call 9-1-1.