Child struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Queens

A child was reportedly struck by a car and killed in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the victim, a 5-year-old boy, was crossing 100th Street in Elmhurst with his parents when a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving on McIntosh Street turned onto 100th Street and struck the child.

The truck then fled the scene.

The boy was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with severe head and torso injuries and was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

