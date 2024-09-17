10-year-old boy struck by car, critically injured in Staten Island

article

A child is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened at 3:10 p.m. when a 10-year-old boy was riding his bicycle heading northbound on Nicholas Street and collided with the car traveling westbound on Richmond Terrace, police said.

Police said the boy was taken to Richmond University Medical Center and the driver of the car stayed on the scene.

The names of the driver and the child have not been released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

