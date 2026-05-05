Measles case confirmed in Nassau County child under 5

The Brief The Nassau County Department of Health said the case involves an unvaccinated child under 5-years-old. Officials confirmed it is the first reported measles case in the county since 2024. Health officials are working with the New York State Department of Health to investigate the case, including identifying any potential exposures and taking steps to limit further spread. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also spread through contact with contaminated surfaces if someone then touches their eyes, nose or mouth.



Nassau County health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a child under 5, marking the first reported infection in the county since 2024.

What we know:

The Nassau County Department of Health said the case involves an unvaccinated child under 5-years-old. Officials confirmed it is the first reported measles case in the county since 2024.

Health officials are working with the New York State Department of Health to investigate the case, including identifying any potential exposures and taking steps to limit further spread.

"The Nassau County Department of Health is closely investigating the case, including any potential exposures, and taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of measles," Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said.

What are Measles?

Dig deeper:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also spread through contact with contaminated surfaces if someone then touches their eyes, nose or mouth.

Measles symptoms

Symptoms typically begin with fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by a rash. They usually appear 10 to 12 days after exposure, but can develop anywhere from seven to 21 days later. People infected with measles can spread the virus from four days before the rash appears to four days after.

What they're saying:

Health officials advise anyone who may have been exposed and develops symptoms to call ahead before seeking medical care. That allows health care providers to take precautions to prevent exposing others.

Officials emphasized vaccination as the most effective protection. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is given in two doses and is considered safe and effective. Most people are considered protected if they have received two doses of the vaccine, were born before 1957, previously had measles or have laboratory-confirmed immunity.

More information about measles and vaccination is available through the New York State Department of Health.