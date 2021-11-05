6-year-old boy dies after fire fills Bronx apartment hallway with heavy smoke

A fire inside of an apartment building in the Bronx left a 6-year-old boy dead and 11 others injured Friday evening, including one critically.

Authorities say the fire started just after 5 p.m. on East 135th Street in Mott Haven.

Firefighters responding to a the scene found a 32-year-old male and 6-year-old Aiden Hayward unconscious in a hallway suffering from smoke inhalation, according to authorities.

The unidentified man was hospitalized in critical condition and the boy was pronounced dead at a city hospital.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the investigation was continuing.

