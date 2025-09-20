The Brief Charlie Kirk's memorial service is on Sunday, Sept. 21 in Arizona. The event will be at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Erika Kirk, President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance will be among the speakers honoring Charlie Kirk.



Charlie Kirk's memorial service is being held in Arizona this weekend, more than a week after the conservative influencer was shot and killed on a Utah college campus.

When is Charlie Kirk's memorial service?

What we know:

Turning Point USA, Kirk's conservative nonprofit, is holding the service on Sunday, Sept. 21. The event will be at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. TPUSA is headquartered in Arizona.

Doors will open for the event at 11 a.m. ET, and the service is expected to begin at 2 p.m. ET

How to watch Charlie Kirk's memorial service

FOX 5 NY will stream live coverage of Charlie Kirk's memorial service beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 21.

To stream from anywhere, you can watch live in the media player above or download our app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now.

You can also watch raw, un-anchored coverage of the event on our YouTube page. Check the YouTube event embedded above.

Who is speaking at Charlie Kirk's memorial service?

Turning Point USA has announced a list of speakers for Sunday's event, headlined by Kirk's wife, Erika, President Donald Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Here's the full list of speakers, according to TPUSA:

Erika Kirk

President Donald Trump

Vice President J.D. Vance

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller

U.S. Ambassador to India Steven Gor

Several other speakers and performances have also been announced on the event's website. More details can be found at fightforcharlie.com.

The backstory:

Kirk was shot and killed while at a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Late last week, officials arrested the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah. On Tuesday, Robinson was charged with Kirk's murder, and could face the death penalty.

"Charlie died doing what he loved: fighting for truth, for faith, for family, and for America," TPUSA wrote on the event page. "His sacrifice will endure as a guiding light for generations. Though our hearts are heavy, we do not grieve as those without hope. Charlie's legacy endures in his family in Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action, and the millions he inspired to live with conviction."