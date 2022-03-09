Charles Entenmann dead at 92

article

Charles E. Entenmann, who helped make Entenmann's a national brand, has died at age 92.

Entenmann died last month in Key Largo, Florida but the news was only widely known until this week.

After serving in the Army, Charlie, along with brothers Robert and William and mother Martha, took the family business, Entenmann's Bakery, from Main Street, Bay Shore, NY, to grocers across America.

The family sold the business for $233 million in 1978.

His love for the humanities and Long Island led him to support and advocate for the Great South Bay YMCA in Bay Shore. He funded research to improve water quality and habitats in the Great South Bay. With his brothers, endowed Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with a gift to establish the Entenmann Family Cardiac Center.

In his retirement, his passion for advancing a limitless energy source led to the development of a self-sustaining power cell at his Biosearch, LLC, research lab. In addition, Charlie started Biolife, LLC, a company that produces various healthcare products to stop bleeding.

Entenmann died peacefully on Thursday, February 24, 2022, surrounded by his surviving children.

"I'm going to tell you something that’s been pretty much a secret, most of my life anyway," his son, Charles William Entenmann, told Newsday. "He didn’t eat Entenmann’s cake … He just wasn’t a dessert guy."

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Nalewajk (Robert); son, Charles W. Entenmann (Wendy); seven grandchildren and a plethora of great-grandchildren. His wife, Nancy Lee (Drake) Entenmann and daughter, Barbara Thompson predeceased him.

Advertisement

A private church service was held on March 4, followed by the interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Bay Shore on Long Island.