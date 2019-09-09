Chance the Rapper moves tour to 2020 following daughter's birth

article

Chance the Rapper is moving The Big Day tour to 2020.

Chance shared the following message with his fans on Monday, September 9.

The new dates will kick off January 15, 2020 in San Diego, CA and make stops in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Toronto, New York and more, before wrapping February 24 in Milwaukee, WI.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates are available for purchase now at chanceraps.com/tour.

Life Is Beautiful, iHeartRadio Music Festival, and Miami Beach Pop Festival will play as scheduled.

Fans who purchased tickets to all other 2019 dates should retain their current tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled 2020 dates. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase.