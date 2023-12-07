New Yorkers gather in Central Park for world's largest menorah lighting

article

For the first night of Hanukkah, New Yorkers gathered in Central Park on Thursday evening to see the lighting of the world's largest menorah.

The menorah is on Fifth Avenue and 79th Street across from the Plaza Hotel.

It is 32 feet tall and 4,000 pounds.

Fun fact: The menorah is certified by Guinness World Records as the world's largest.

See below for the lighting schedule:

December 7th at 5:30 PM

December 8th at 5:30 PM

December 9th at 5:30 PM

December 10th at 5:30 PM

December 11th at 5:30 PM

December 12th at 3:30 PM

December 13th at 8:30 PM

December 14th at 5:30 PM

This is not a ticketed event.