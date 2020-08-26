Central Park unveils first-ever statue of real women to mark anniversary of 19th Amendment

Central Park's "bronze ceiling" has officially been broken, as on Wednesday, the first statue of real women was unveiled in the park, to mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The statue features suffragists Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

The statue is the culmination of a seven-year process and was originally was dreamt up by a group of New Yorkers who formed the group Monumental Women. The group discovered that in Central Park's nearly 167-year history, there was a major void, and they committed to filling it.

"The 42 million people who visit Central Park each year already see statues of Alice in Wonderland, Mother Goose and Juliet with Romeo, but no statues of real women existed until now, real women are no longer invisible here," said Pam Elam, the President of Monumental Women.

Artist Meredith Bergmann spent two and a half years envisioning the scene and meticulously sculpting it to life. Now, it has become a public treasure she hopes will inspire others.

"Look at them and realize, somewhere in the world, women are sitting together at a kitchen table working to change the world," Bergmann said.

The statue cost roughly $1.5M and most of the money was raised via private donations.