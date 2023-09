Twenty New York City Parks Department vehicles were vandalized along the path entering into Central Park from 59th St. and 5th Avenue.

Glass littered the floor from broken side mirrors, smashed tail lights and shattered windshields.

The NYPD told FOX 5 NY the criminal act took place between 10:45 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, no arrests have been made.

An investigation is underway.