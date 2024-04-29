Central Park robbery spree prompts NYPD to boost patrols

Robberies and assaults in Central Park are causing the NYPD to increase patrols as more people are expected to take advantage of the NYC park during the nice weather.

Police reported four separate incidents between Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon.

So far though, no arrests have been made in any of the attacks.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman on West Drive, near W. 97th St., was approached by a man just after 7 p.m. who demanded her phone, wallet and sex.

The suspect then punched her in the face and fled with her phone, police said. She refused medical attention.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was taking pictures near E. 59th St. and East Drive just after 6 a.m. when three men approached him, one of whom had a gun.

The suspects made off with two of his cell phones, as well as his wallet, police said. They fled on mopeds.

Friday night

According to police, two people approached a 25-year-old man just before 10 p.m. and displayed what appeared to be a firearm.

They demanded his phone, police said. When he refused to hand it over, they simply took off and fled with nothing.

According to police, a 46-year-old man had a bag with camera equipment stolen around 1 p.m. near E. 74th St. and East Drive.

Earlier this month, actor Michael Stuhlbarg, who played gangster Arnold Rothstein in the HBO TV show "Boardwalk Empire," was one of two people injured in separate, seemingly random attacks in Central Park.

Stuhlbarg was struck from behind with a rocknear E. 90th St. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker in the direction of NYPD officers, who arrested the 27-year-old suspect.