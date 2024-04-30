NYPD ramps up Central Park patrols after violent robberies

The NYPD says they've significantly increased the number of officers inside Central Park, extended deployment outside the park and also escalated camera surveillance.

The ramp up in patrols comes after four separate incidents were reported between Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon inside the NYC park.

Officials provided an update Tuesday morning on the recent string of violent robberies, annoucning an arrest for a sexually-motivated robbery that happened last week.

So far this year, 18 robberies have been reported, with the primary targets appearing to be electronics, officials said.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman on West Drive, near W. 97th St., was approached by a man just after 7 p.m. who demanded her phone, wallet and sex.

The suspect then punched her in the face and fled with her phone, police said. She refused medical attention.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was taking pictures near E. 59th St. and East Drive just after 6 a.m. when three men approached him, one of whom had a gun.

The suspects made off with two of his cell phones, as well as his wallet, police said. They fled on mopeds.

Friday night

According to police, two people approached a 25-year-old man just before 10 p.m. and displayed what appeared to be a firearm.

They demanded his phone, police said. When he refused to hand it over, they simply took off and fled with nothing.