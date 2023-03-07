Vandals spray paint 'Murderer' on Central Park Columbus statue

The NYPD has released surveillance video of two vandals they said spray painted "Murderer" and "Give Us Our Land Back" on the Christopher Columbus statue located inside Central Park.

The incident happened back on Sunday, Feb. 26 around 10:14 p.m.

Police have released video of two suspects they said vandalized the Christopher Columbus statue located inside Central Park. (NYPD)

According to police, the two suspects sprayed, in red paint, the words "Murderer" and "Give Us Our Land Back" on the statue.

The suspects then further defaced the statue with red paint, police said. They fled on foot.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).