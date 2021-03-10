Central Park Boathouse restaurant to reopen

article

A fixture of Central Park that has been closed down for a year by coronavirus is set to reopen.

The Loeb Central Park Boathouse restaurant will welcome guests starting on March 29, 2021.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant said: "It is with a full heart and great joy that we announce the reopening of the Boathouse! We missed you as much as you missed us!"

The Boathouse, which opened in 1954, has been featured in films such as "When Harry Met Sally," "27 Dresses," and "Little Manhattan."

CENTRAL PARK CARRIAGE HORSES BACK ON THE JOB

The owner says they rely heavily on tourists and park-goers, as well as weddings and corporate events. The restaurant employed 163 people before it closed last March.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Dean Poll, who also owns Gallagher's Steakhouse, noted that many people have been hesitant to come to New York during the pandemic.

With cases dropping and more people becoming vaccinated, the restaurant is going to give it a go again this Spring.

The Boathouse will offer lunch Monday-Friday from 12-4 and Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30-4. It is taking reservations for weekdays and plans to also restart private events for groups of up to 50 people.