Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers vandalized during Eid

Officials launched an investigation after the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University's New Brunswick campus was vandalized during the Islamic holiday Eid, according to officials.

Video posted by the Council on American–Islamic Relations shows what appears to be glass scattered across the floor throughout the center on College Avenue. A television and artwork appear to be damaged.

The video also claims that a Palestinian flag was "ripped from its pole."

In a statement, NJ AG Matthew J. Platkin called the vandalism an "appalling incident" and said his office is collaborating with police and other state officials "to investigate this matter and hold those involved accountable."

"New Jersey will not tolerate acts of hate against the Muslim community. We will continue to work tirelessly, using every tool at our disposal to ensure that all New Jerseyans live without fear, knowing that our state’s diversity is supported, protected, and embraced," Platkin said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also said a criminal investigation is underway.

"Islamophobia has NO place in New Jersey," Murphy's tweet read.

After the Ramadan month of fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with feasts and family visits. The start of the holiday is traditionally based on sightings of the new moon, which vary according to geographic location.

Wednesday marks the last day of Eid celebrations in the U.S. for 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.