Celebrity trainer shares tips on losing weight and keeping it off

It seems like we're always hearing warnings about our health and new approaches to staying in shape.

There's lots of information about the latest diet and exercise routines, more than ever before. So why are obesity health risks on the rise?

In its 2022 report, the public policy group, Trust for Americas Health, found that 4 out of 10 American adults are obese, and the numbers continue to rise.

Harvard public health researchers added that in those who are overweight, the total is 69%, meaning that nearly 2/3 of Americans are overweight or obese.

"The reasons for this are complex," said dietitian nutritionist, Marissa Moore. "There are so many factors from the culture. People are used to instant gratification. There are many food and deserts as well as a lack of access to appropriate healthcare in this country and the disparities."

Cardi B in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Cost plays a role too.

Many healthier foods are more expensive than fast food or junk food. Weight issues are often connected to appearance, but the excessive fat can put you at risk of diseases like diabetes and heart conditions.

RELATED: Queens: The legendary hip-hop borough continues to produce stars

The CDC defines obesity by BMI or the body mass index, which measures fat.

Celebrity trainer Plemmie Lawson, who works with high profile clients like Wu-Tang member and "Ghost" actor Method Man and Grammy winner Cardi B, says start by facing reality.

"If you can, go to a fitness studio of your choice in your area and just get a body scan done. It starts with information, so once you have data, you have a benchmark," he explained.

Without data, you're like a ticking time bomb without knowing what's going on, so whether that means go to your doctor and get a physical and blood work done, start with your information." — Celebrity trainer Plemmie Lawson

Experts say one reason why diet and exercise programs fail is because they only deal with one part of the problem.

Rip Micheals performs during the Nick Cannon's Wild N Out Tour at CFE Arena (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Entertainer extraordinaire Rip Micheals, whose thriving TV and comedy career puts him on stages and in front of TV cameras, knows the problem and pressures well.

RELATED: Street Soldiers: Brooklyn's hip-hop roots

Micheals said he's gained and lost more than 150 pounds three times and now has finally found a way to keep it off.

"I would tell people just love yourself. It's all about you, it's all about you changing and don't do it for anyone else but yourself. It's got to come from within."

For more on this story tune in to the next episode of Street Soldiers, "FITNESS AND FOOD," right after the 10 O'Clock News on Channel 5 in New York City and the tri-state, and everywhere on the free FOX 5 NY app.