Celebrating culture and unity: Harlem's 54th annual African American Day Parade

The 54th Annual African American Day Parade in Harlem brought thousands out to 7th Avenue.

This year's theme was 'Celebrating African American Culture.'

"We are persevering, loving, accepting, engineering-- everything you can think of -- we are," said one parade-goer. "And so that's what makes me proud."

Black pride took over the streets of Harlem Sunday. From the music, to the dancing, to message.

"I think it’s important for all of us to come together in unity," said a parade-goer.

Black Masons prepare to march in African American Day Parade on September in Harlem (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images) Expand

The parade was packed with residents from the old school, who remember the hardships, the overt racism and barriers to success, African Americans had to overcome throughout the years.

"Hey we come a long way, we need to go further," said a parade-goer.

The grandparents, moms, dads, aunties and uncles brought the new school.

"Because I wanted her to experience the culture," said a parade-goer.

The next generation of black New Yorkers, who rarely get to see the streets brimming with black heritage.

"It spreads the joy in my heart," said a parade-goer.

Black Masons prepare to march in the 50th anniversary African American Day Parade in Harlem (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

The parade goes back 54 years, all the way to 1969 making it one of the most historic African American parades in the country.

In 1969, New York Representative Shirley Chisholm is sworn in as the first Black woman elected to Congress. Yale, Harvard, and a handful of universities began teaching black studies. The Temptations had #1 hit single. And founding members of the parade decided everyone should be able to take a day to celebrate their history and achievements.