Celebrate Pride Month with these incredible films streaming for free on Tubi

June marks the beginning of Pride Month, a celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community since the Stonewall Riots, an uprising by young gays, lesbians and transgender people in New York City which began on June 27, 1969. Then, protesters clashed with police near a bar called the Stonewall Inn. The riots would go on to become a vital catalyst in expanding LGBT activism nationwide and abroad

From the perspective of veteran activists, the progress has been astounding. In 1969, every state but Illinois outlawed gay sex, psychiatric experts classified homosexuality as a mental disorder, and most gays stayed in the closet for fear of losing jobs and friends.

Today, same-sex marriage is the law of the land in the U.S. and at least 25 other countries. LGBT Americans serve as governors, big-city mayors and members of Congress, and one — Pete Buttigieg — is waging a spirited campaign for president.

Throughout the years, hundreds of artists have surfaced to use a variety of mediums and platforms to not only express the progress made by the LGBTQ community, but also to express where there is still more work to do.

Queercore: How to Punk a Revolution: "Chronicling the rise of LGBTQ artists and revolutionaries who used queer identity to push back against gay assimilation and homophobic punk culture."

New Queer Visions: Lust in Translation: "An anthology of short films, curated from a leading film festival focused on first love, revenge, renewal and more stories of the LGBTQ community."

Bumblef**K, USA: "After the death of her gay, American friend, a Dutch woman visits the small town where he grew up to make a documentary about the LGBTQ culture there."

Out in the Open: "An uplifting documentary geared towards at-risk youth across the world that seeks to destroy misconceptions, fears and myths about the LGBTQ community."

Every Act of Life: "Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally's career spanned six decades. The acclaimed dramatist was also a fearless trailblazer for LGBTQ rights."

Drawn This Way: "Join hosts Andy Cheng and Cara Connors as they explore LGBTQ+ characters in popular comic books, animated series, films, and video games."

Coming of Age in Cherry Grove: "Fire Island, New York’s Cherry Grove marks its status as an openly welcoming LGBTQ community for over 100 years, including an annual celebration."

A Queer Country: "Dive into Israel's budding LGBTQ+ community in Tel Aviv, and the fascinating history behind it. What obstacles have they overcome, and what’s next?"

The Guest House: "Recently dumped by her high school sweetheart, a goth girl starts an affair with her father’s new employee who moves into their L.A. guest house."

