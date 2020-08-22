CDC: September, October are best months to get your flu shot

article

While there still isn’t a coronavirus vaccine yet, you do have a shot at doing one good thing to keep yourself healthy this fall. Getting your flu shot!

Infectious disease experts say it’s almost time for the annual flu shot, and the CDC says September or October are good times to get your vaccination.

Summer months are usually too early to get the shot, especially for the elderly, since getting it too early may reduce protection later in the flu season when it is spreading the most.

The CDC recommends flu vaccinations for everyone over 6 months old, as long as there aren’t indications they shouldn’t receive it.

Most influenza vaccines available for the 2020 to 2021 season will be able to fight against four different flu viruses.

Advertisement