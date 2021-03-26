CDC sends scientists to Africa due to Ebola outbreaks

article

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sending more money and resources to battle Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Guinea.

The outbreaks in the two countries started last month. The Ebola virus is highly contagious and can be contracted through bodily fluids such as vomit, blood, or semen.

If it’s not treated quickly, Ebola is often deadly.

The CDC says it is also working closely with ministries of health in bordering countries in the region. It is using $20 million from the Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund for preparedness and response activities.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Scientific and technical experts have been deployed to DRC, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Advertisement

The teams are providing epidemiology, case management, border health, vaccine, and other programs.

Just this week, four people in Oregon were being monitored for possible Ebola cases after returning from West Africa.

