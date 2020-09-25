CDC: Salmonella outbreak from recalled mushrooms infects people in 10 states

A salmonella outbreak linked to recalled dried wood ear mushrooms has infected 41 people across 10 states as of Sept. 24, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned.

So far, four hospitalizations have been reported, according to the health agency. No deaths have been linked to the outbreak.

Cases of linked infections began on Jan. 21, 2020 and have been detected through Aug. 26, according to the CDC. Those infected range in age from 2 to 74 years old.

“Restaurant employees should check for recalled dried mushrooms and not serve or sell them. If you can’t tell where your dried mushrooms are from, throw them away,” the CDC said.

The wood ear mushrooms were distributed to restaurants in six packs of five-pound bags with the (UPC) bar code 00074410604305, imported from China.

The mushrooms were distributed by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. in Sante Fe Springs, California. (CDC)

The company recalled the mushrooms on Wednesday because of salmonella concerns.

According to the CDC, epidemiologic and traceback information shows that the mushrooms, which were distributed by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc., are the likely source of the outbreak.

During an investigation into the outbreak, people who contracted the illness answered various questions regarding exposure. Nearly 90% of people reported eating ramen at a restaurant at least one week before onset of the sickness.

“Four illness clusters were identified at restaurants serving ramen in three states. Eight (89%) of the nine ill people linked to restaurant clusters reported eating wood ear mushrooms or ramen containing wood ear mushrooms in the week before their illness started,” the CDC wrote.

