CDC: One-third of Americans using 'high-risk' cleaning practices to fight COVID-19

According to the CDC, if you’re a vigorous cleaner around your home because of the coronavirus, your earnestness doesn’t necessarily mean you’re cleaning correctly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention polled over 500 people in May on how they clean to stay safe from COVID-19.

The poll looked at finding problem areas, such as safe preparation of cleaning and disinfectant solutions, use of personal protective equipment, and safe storage of cleaners and disinfectants.

Almost 40 percent of respondents used “non-recommended, high-risk” practices, such as washing food with bleach, applying household cleaners directly to their skin, and inhaling or ingesting cleaning products.

The CDC recommends a diluted bleach solution with ⅓ cup bleach per gallon of room temperature water for disinfecting.

The agency also says to allow for a surface contact time of at least one minute, and create ventilation after application.