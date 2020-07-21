Expand / Collapse search

CDC: Coronavirus infection rates much higher than reported

Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press

COVID-19 infection rates and vaccine trials

A CDC study says true COVID-19 rates were more than 10 times higher than reported cases in most U.S. regions from late March to early May. Also, new research suggests that antibodies the immune system makes to fight the new coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness.

CHICAGO (AP) - Reported coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, U.S. government data published Tuesday suggest, echoing results from a smaller study last month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says true COVID-19 rates were more than 10 times higher than reported cases in most U.S. regions from late March to early May. It is based on COVID-19 antibody tests performed on routine blood samples in 16,000 people in 10 U.S. regions.

The study likely detected infections in people who may have had no symptoms or only mild illness, and who never got coronavirus tests. Infection rates were from six times higher than reported cases in Connecticut to 24 times higher in Missouri.

Still, most people in the 10 regions had not been infected.

The study was published online in JAMA Internal Medicine.

From the Abstract: Sites of collection were San Francisco Bay area, California; Connecticut; south Florida; Louisiana; Minneapolis-St Paul-St Cloud metro area, Minnesota; Missouri; New York City metro area, New York; Philadelphia metro area, Pennsylvania; Utah; and western Washington State.

RELATED VIDEOS

Vaccine human challenge trials

Human trials of coronavirus vaccine candidates involve volunteers knowingly exposing themselves to a virus that has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide.

Mental Health in a Pandemic

Any global pandemic is a massive threat to public health. And that includes mental health. Lauren Urban, a New York City-based psychotherapist, talked to FOX 5 NY about what we can all be mindful of during this tense time in our lives. (Produced by Arun Kristian Das)

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android