CBP: Smugglers concealed drugs inside of 'dirty' diapers

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 6:18PM
Texas
OHIO - Drug smugglers attempted to conceal over four pounds of drugs inside a shipment of diapers heading overseas to Australia from Texas, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities say that on November 11, a narcotics detector dog was helping inspect freight in Cincinnati when it alerted its handlers to a shipment in diapers. 

The shipment contained bags of plastic-wrapped baby diapers and appeared to be firm and unusually heavy. 

When officers tested the material inside the diapers, they identified it as over four pounds of methamphetamine, a Schedule II Narcotic. 

"Our officers are committed to keeping our country and communities safe from illegal and dangerous drugs," said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago. "This seizure is one example of the quality enforcement work they do on a daily basis."

