CBP seizes over $1M in marijuana at Texas border

Over $1,000,000 worth of marijuana was found and seized by CBP agents after an inspection of a tractor-trailer on a bridge between Mexico and Texas, authorities say.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 454 pounds of marijuana were seized on March 9 at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

Officials say a CBP officer referred a 2008 Freightliner tractor-trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of uncoated paperboard for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 454 pounds of alleged marijuana.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says several packages of marijuana were seized at the World Trade Bridge. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

"Frontline officers at the World Trade Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in effectively disrupting this drug smuggling attempt," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry in a statement. "Their targeting strategies have helped reduce the flow of illicit drugs into the country."

According to CBP, the marijuana has a street value of $1,015,992.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

