Catholic school in NY welcomes sisters who fled war in Ukraine

A Roman Catholic elementary school in Westchester County has offered to educated three Ukrainian sisters who fled their war-torn country earlier this year.

Maryna Zabialo and her daughters Viktoriia, Anastasiia, and Valentyna left their home on the border of Russia back in February. They fled to Poland before finding relatives in the United States. Their relative, who lives in Port Chester, offered to take them in.

Once Monsignor Donald Dwyer heard about the girls needing to continue their education, he directed the principal at Resurrection School in Rye to test them.

"We were wondering if they could handle the rigors of Catholic school in New York but we tested them and they're OK," Dwyer said.

"When you get dropped into a different culture and language, we want them to feel comfortable," Principal Gina Fonte said. "That's at the very core of what we do as Catholics."

Four months later, the parish community at resurrection raised $50,000, which covers the school year tuition for all three sisters. They are now making new friends and learning a new language. The sisters have a tutor who spends time with each of them every day.

"I'm very happy that my children came to this school," Maryna said. "I'm very thankful for teachers and all people in Resurrection."