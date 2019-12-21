‘Catastrophic’ bushfires destroy homes in Australia

Several properties near Sydney were destroyed on Saturday as a result of one of a series of deadly bushfires burning in Australia.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service warned of a “catastrophic fire danger” due to high temperatures, strong and gusty winds, and low humidity. Authorities said the fire in Wollemi National Park, northwest of Sydney, was impacting the outskirs of the town of Lithgow.

Rural Fire Service officials said that up to 20 homes were destroyed the fire on Saturday and that an elderly man from the area was missing.

As of the weekend, there were multiple major fires burning at an emergency warning level in New South Wales.