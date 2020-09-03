Casinos in NY, malls in NYC reopen

Casinos across New York and malls in New York City reopened Wednesday with restrictions and social distancing in place.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that casinos could reopen at 25 percent capacity. Along with the mandatory mask policy, all facilities were required to install advanced air filtration systems. Slot machines must be separated by six feet or by physical barriers. Players at table games must also be separated by physical barriers.

The state's Gaming Commission is tasked with enforcing compliance.

Malls were allowed to reopen at a 50 percent capacity limit and must follow strict safety protocols including enforcement of face coverings, social distancing, additional staff to control occupancy, traffic flow and seating to avoid crowding. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols must be in place. Malls must also have enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards in place in order to open.

"While this pandemic is far from over, our numbers have remained steadily low, so we know our phased, data-driven approach to reopening is the right one," Governor Cuomo said. "Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are at a point in our fight against this virus where we can safely reopen malls in New York City as long as they adhere to strict health and safety protocols. Masks, enhanced air ventilation systems, and social distancing will be mandatory. This is good news and the right step forward."

No indoor dining, loitering or unnecessary congregation will be permitted in malls.

Cuomo also said he won't let New York City reopen its restaurants for indoor dining until the city comes up with a plan to make sure they are following regulations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has made it clear that there are no plans to reopen indoor dining anytime soon and restaurant owners on the brink of permanent closure want answers.

