Some cars are encased in ice in an Edgewater, N.J. parking lot.

The problems started Friday when water from the Hudson River flooded the parking lot.

Some parts of the parking lot had two feet of water in it.

Then the temperatures plummeted, freezing the water.

Some the ice is covering several inches of the wheels of the cars. Even the cab of a semi-truck is frozen in place.

The cars are likely totaled due to how high the floodwaters reached.